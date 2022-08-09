Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.51 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,013 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in HP were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 175.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup upped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.