Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.33.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

