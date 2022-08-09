Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.69 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,218.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,123.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2,035.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,503.30 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

