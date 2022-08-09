Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $466,657,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,298,000 after purchasing an additional 713,946 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $52,751,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,438,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $403,125,000 after purchasing an additional 474,369 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE APH opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

