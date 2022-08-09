Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.92 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in McKesson were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Argus downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.85.
MCK stock opened at $347.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.33 and a 200-day moving average of $307.61. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $192.38 and a 12-month high of $349.86.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
