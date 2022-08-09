Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.92 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in McKesson were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Argus downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson Stock Up 0.2 %

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.97, for a total transaction of $1,756,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.97, for a total transaction of $1,756,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,190 shares of company stock valued at $21,980,148. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $347.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.33 and a 200-day moving average of $307.61. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $192.38 and a 12-month high of $349.86.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.