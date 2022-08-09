Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.59.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on O shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.