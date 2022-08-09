Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 1,395 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $6,339,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of DD opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

