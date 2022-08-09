Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 1,624 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. State Street Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,964,000 after acquiring an additional 342,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,002,000 after buying an additional 297,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,478,000 after purchasing an additional 337,859 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Fastenal by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after buying an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $182,599 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

