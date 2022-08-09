Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 912 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Allstate by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Allstate by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allstate Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALL stock opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day moving average is $127.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

