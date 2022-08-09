Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $159.98 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

