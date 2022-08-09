Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 1,099 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ED opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average of $92.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

