Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 459 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $231.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.83. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

