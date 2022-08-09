Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 721 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,493 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 81.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $220.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.53. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.31 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.80.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

