Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $179.39 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $138.54 and a 52 week high of $187.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

