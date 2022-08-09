Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SIVB opened at $412.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.26. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $355.37 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Argus raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.73.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.