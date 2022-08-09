Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 87,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after buying an additional 33,934 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,190 shares of company stock worth $21,980,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.85.

McKesson stock opened at $347.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.33 and its 200-day moving average is $307.61. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.38 and a fifty-two week high of $349.86.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

