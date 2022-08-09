Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

