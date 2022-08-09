Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 62.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $86.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average is $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

