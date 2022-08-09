Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

