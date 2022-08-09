Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 1,166 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,478 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

eBay Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Shares of EBAY opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.88.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

