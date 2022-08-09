Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 74 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,831.75.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $11,690,182. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,621.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,360.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,432.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

