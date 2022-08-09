Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 60.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $24,316,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $270.17 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

