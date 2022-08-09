Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total value of $3,586,358.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,654,667.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total transaction of $3,586,358.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at $63,654,667.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,252 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.23.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $712.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $651.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $660.23. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

