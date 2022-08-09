Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 103 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $641.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.31. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $500.08 and a 1-year high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.62.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

