Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,951 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $179.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.93 and a 200 day moving average of $178.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

