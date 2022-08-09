Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nucor were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $683,804,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,341,000 after acquiring an additional 117,517 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nucor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,014,000 after acquiring an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nucor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 614,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

Nucor Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $136.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

