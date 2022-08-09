Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,988 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $11,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $575,364,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after buying an additional 6,898,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,944,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 523.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,378,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,233.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,939,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KDP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $505,272.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,874 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,634.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 83,374 shares of company stock worth $3,049,752 and have sold 51,000 shares worth $1,832,925. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

