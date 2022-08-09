Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Kirby worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,061,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kirby by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.32. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.14.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

