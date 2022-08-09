KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 72,156 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

