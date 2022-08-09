KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in KLA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of KLA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $387.68 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,490 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

