Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $12,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,582,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,903,000 after purchasing an additional 524,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after purchasing an additional 152,947 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 301,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,652,000 after purchasing an additional 142,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $312.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Shares of LH stock opened at $255.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.11. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also

