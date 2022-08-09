Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 1,138 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 37,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 71,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 57,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $335.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

