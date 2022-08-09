Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LESL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.22.

Leslie’s Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 103,178 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $23,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 34,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,597,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,295,000 after acquiring an additional 199,475 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

