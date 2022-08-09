Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at DA Davidson

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

LCUT stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $207.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.19). Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

