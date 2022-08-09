Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,390,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $541,000.

iShares US Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.70. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $91.95.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

