Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,691 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.30% of ACNB worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ACNB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ACNB by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ACNB by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACNB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

In other ACNB news, Director David L. Sites purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ACNB news, Director David L. Sites purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott L. Kelley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,386.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,104 shares of company stock worth $124,770 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. ACNB Co. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $36.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. ACNB’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

