Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,383 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,169 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $107.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.87. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

