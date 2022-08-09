Lincoln National Corp Buys 45 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.88.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $416,950,217. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $501.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of -125.90, a P/E/G ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.