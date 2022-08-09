Lincoln National Corp Buys 747 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $118.81 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

