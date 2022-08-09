Lincoln National Corp Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 658,125 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 88,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.