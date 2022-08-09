Lincoln National Corp Has $775,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ET opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.60%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

