Lincoln National Corp Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $152.19 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.55 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.17 and a 200-day moving average of $150.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

