Lincoln National Corp Has $896,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $51.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.