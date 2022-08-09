Lincoln National Corp Has $923,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,664,000 after buying an additional 3,852,449 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $76,957,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,827 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,792,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

