Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after buying an additional 47,226 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 293.8% during the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,115 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,143.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $277.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.39. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

