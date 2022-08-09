Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,581,000 after acquiring an additional 289,643 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,018,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after acquiring an additional 46,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,338,000 after buying an additional 166,064 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 763,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after buying an additional 74,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,975.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 200,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 272,450 shares in the company, valued at $19,684,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,975.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.