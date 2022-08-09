Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.23.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $292.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.68 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

