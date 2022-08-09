Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

SWKS opened at $112.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $186.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

