Lincoln National Corp Lowers Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,438,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,189,000 after buying an additional 51,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,108,000 after purchasing an additional 101,760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $283,466,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

