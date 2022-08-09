Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 767.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 135,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

